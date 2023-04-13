ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Bites at the Big Top will raise money for the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition on Wednesday, April 26. The Coalition helps recruit and train foster and adoptive families wanting to give kids a forever home. The event will feature food from several local restaurants and a performance by Circus Harmony.
Bites at The Big Top: A Showcase of Cocktails & Cuisine for a Cause!
Wednesday, April 26
5 – 8 p.m. CDT
The Big Top
3401 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/3KYcwxV
The St. Louis Beard and Mustache Club will clean up Heads Creek in House Springs on Saturday, May 20. The group celebrates all things facial hair. They also donate to several causes and will help the environment. They welcome volunteers and will provide some tools for the project.
StLBMC Creek Clean-up
Saturday, May 20
11 a.m. CDT
Meet Behind Buchheit
4550 Gravois Rd.
House Springs, MO 63051
https://bit.ly/4050cju
Neighbors can find free tax-preparation help from the International Institute of St. Louis. The group will help refugees, immigrants, low-to-moderate income filers, older filers, and filers living with disabilities.
2023 Tax Preparation
Tuesday, April 18th
11 a.m.
By the International Institute of St. Louis
3401 Arsenal St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
APPOINTMENTS REQUIRED
Call 314-773-9090 exts. 136, 177 or 158
https://www.iistl.org/