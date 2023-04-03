ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Black Dance USA makes high-level classes available in North St. Louis. Several instructors, including Anthony “Redd” Williams of Kode REDD, will teach students during the three-day festival.

Black Dance USA

Thursday, April 13 – Saturday, April 15

Better Family Life, Inc.

5415 Page Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3JZK4Ka

Saint Louis Ballet will perform Swan Lake starting April 28 at The Touhill. Dancers will perform to music performed live by the Springfield Missouri Symphony Orchestra.

Swan Lake

Performed by Saint Louis Ballet

Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30

The Touhill Performing Arts Center

1 Touhill Cir.

St. Louis, MO 63121

https://www.stlouisballet.org/swanlake

The Collective STL offers yoga to underserved neighborhoods. The Black-owned studio offers classes for donations. Instructors also teach class at various community events. Students can sign up for classes by downloading The Collective STL app.

‘Yoga for the People’

Monday, April 3

6:30 p.m. CDT

The Collective STL

1400 N. Market St.

St. Louis, Missouri 63106

https://www.thecollectivestl.org/