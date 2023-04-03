ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Black Dance USA makes high-level classes available in North St. Louis. Several instructors, including Anthony “Redd” Williams of Kode REDD, will teach students during the three-day festival.
Black Dance USA
Thursday, April 13 – Saturday, April 15
Better Family Life, Inc.
5415 Page Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3JZK4Ka
Saint Louis Ballet will perform Swan Lake starting April 28 at The Touhill. Dancers will perform to music performed live by the Springfield Missouri Symphony Orchestra.
Swan Lake
Performed by Saint Louis Ballet
Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30
The Touhill Performing Arts Center
1 Touhill Cir.
St. Louis, MO 63121
https://www.stlouisballet.org/swanlake
The Collective STL offers yoga to underserved neighborhoods. The Black-owned studio offers classes for donations. Instructors also teach class at various community events. Students can sign up for classes by downloading The Collective STL app.
‘Yoga for the People’
Monday, April 3
6:30 p.m. CDT
The Collective STL
1400 N. Market St.
St. Louis, Missouri 63106
https://www.thecollectivestl.org/