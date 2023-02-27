ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Missouri History Museum wraps Black History Month 2023 with a lesson on Black protest throughout Missouri history.
“Black Resistance: Extraordinary Black Missourians”
Tuesday, February 28
11:00 a.m. CST
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events/black-resistance
The next Northside Community Meetup will continue a series of educating neighbors about local government. There will be food and a gift-card raffle.
Northside Community Meetup
Missouri Jobs with Justice will bring clergy, union members, and the community together over breakfast. The group says it wants to build relationships and an economy that works for all Missourians
St. Louis Faith Labor Alliance Breakfast
Tuesday, February 28
7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CST
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
District 58 Hall
2501 59th St.
St. Louis, MO 63110