ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Missouri History Museum wraps Black History Month 2023 with a lesson on Black protest throughout Missouri history.

“Black Resistance: Extraordinary Black Missourians”

Tuesday, February 28

11:00 a.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/black-resistance

The next Northside Community Meetup will continue a series of educating neighbors about local government. There will be food and a gift-card raffle.

Northside Community Meetup

Missouri Jobs with Justice will bring clergy, union members, and the community together over breakfast. The group says it wants to build relationships and an economy that works for all Missourians

St. Louis Faith Labor Alliance Breakfast

Tuesday, February 28

7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. CST

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

District 58 Hall

2501 59th St.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3xWLaRm