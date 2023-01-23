ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Brunch and Therapy brings food and mental healthcare into one place. The first 10 men, 21 years and older, to sign up get free brunch tickets. The food is by the Black-owned Goss-up Pasta Restaurant. The therapy will be from licensed counselor Bernard Godfrey.

Brunch and Therapy

Saturday, January 28

Noon – 3:00 p.m. CST

Goss’up Pasta Restaurant and Event Space

6746 Page Ave. #120

Pagedale, MO 63133

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3D8q19O

The Seed Share class will help build community and quench food deserts on Saturday, February 18. The Thomas Dunn Learning Center will help visitors share fresh food, by starting at the garden level. They will also welcome new volunteers for the community garden.

Seed Share

Saturday, February 18

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. CST

Thomas Dunn Learning Center

3113 Gasconade St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3ZWlUqX

Bowood Farms uses plants as inspiration for the Felted Mushrooms Class. The farm will provide all supplies to make mushroom clusters out of fabric for everything from decor to keychains.

Felted Mushrooms Class

Friday, January 27

2:00 – 4:00 p.m. CST

Bowood Farms

4605 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63108