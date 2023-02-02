ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The St. Louis Public Library will celebrate Black History Month with a scavenger hunt. Cbabi Bayoc is an artist in St. Louis. Prince used his work on The Rainbow Children album cover.

Bayoc recently collaborated with stained-glass artist Aaron Frei. Together, they created a window that portrayed Jesus Christ according to the description in the Bible. That window hangs in The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in University City, Missouri. The library has a month-long scavenger hunt for Bayoc’s work.

Cbabi Bayoc Mural Scavenger Hunt

Through Tuesday, February 28

St. Louis Public Library

Carpenter Branch

3309 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.slpl.org/news/black-history-month/

The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation will have their Love Package Pick Up on Saturday, February 11. The group helps neighbors escape domestic violence and thrive. Many survivors escape with nothing. The foundation offers after-care. Leaders invite neighbors to pick up a package with three months’ worth of supplies inside.

10th Annual Love Package Pick Up

Saturday, February 11

Noon – 3:00 p.m. CST

Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation

Floor 6

1027 S. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

https://bit.ly/3XCC5rS

Missouri Citizens for the Arts will lead the 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop. They will have an informational session at the offices of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. Organizers will show neighbors how to support access to the arts.

2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop

Thursday, February 2

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

3333 Washington Ave., Suite #203

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3H2gVOd