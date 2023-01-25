ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

On this snow day, Classic 107.3 helps keep kids entertained and educated with Musical Ancestries.cThe current online episode features music from West Africa.

Children can learn about traditions and instruments from countries like Ghana, Mali, Benin, and more. Learn more and learn anytime at https://bit.ly/3HxfYhi.

The Black Genius School teaches Black history and other lessons to supplement classwork.

The school was founded by St. Louis Black mothers and sister Tramaine Williams and Charity Goodwin. They offer interactive lessons online in history, self-esteem, and STEM.

Learn more at https://www.blackgeniusschool.com/

Children can be builders with The Home Depot Kids Workshops. Families can find lessons online for free. Children can use items around the house. Families can also order kits for delivery.

Learn more at https://www.homedepot.com/c/kids and on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3kJ9tPq

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brings the 125th anniversary for Camp Wyman. Camp officials say that so far, the program has offered social and educational opportunities to more than 29,000 young people. The camp also welcomes professionals for team building and families for events like weddings.

Camp Wyman wants to collect memories from more than a million people at Wyman125.org.