ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Christine Teenie Fauber is having a Crochet-A-Thon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital treats aggressive cancers and catastrophic illnesses in children with no out-of-pocket costs to families.

Fauber will crochet items, post them to social media, and sell for a suggested $3 donation.

The fundraiser runs from Saturday, April 1 through Friday, April 14. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3yY9suM.

Ace’s Wild St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event in Columbia, Ill. to raise money for children’s cancer research.

Organizers say that donations for this research severely lags that for adult cancers, since no one expects a child to have the disease. It all starts with a Bloody Mary bar. Then, there will be head shaving. Finally, Fresh Burn Band will close out the day.

Columbia Illinois St. Baldrick’s

Saturday, March 25

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Ace’s Wild

208 North Main St., Suite G

Columbia, IL 62236

https://bit.ly/3Z1zyrr

Families will pack into Helen Fitzgerald’s for St. Baldrick’s. The event invites volunteers to cut their hair to raise money for childhood cancer research. Adults raise money. However, children have raised money in honor of their friends, classmates, and siblings.

St. Baldrick’s

Saturday, April 1

Noon CDT

Helen Fitzgerald’s

3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63127

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/7/2023