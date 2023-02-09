ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The annual Cupid’s Undie Run will step off again to fight neurofibromatosis (NF). NF is a genetic disorder that triggers the growth of tumors on nerves throughout the body. The run encourages athletes to run in their underwear, in public, in the middle of winter.

Cupid’s Undie Run St. Louis

Saturday, February 11

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

Ballpark Village

601 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://bit.ly/3Zz7b5s

The Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation will have their Love Package Pick Up on Saturday, February 11. The group helps neighbors escape domestic violence and thrive.

Many survivors escape with nothing. The foundation offers after-care. Leaders invite neighbors to pick up a package with three months’ worth of supplies inside.

10th Annual Love Package Pick Up

Saturday, February 11

Noon – 3:00 p.m. CST

Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation

Floor 6

1027 S. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, Missouri 63110

https://bit.ly/3XCC5rS

Pizza Head will raise money for Gateway 180 and St. Patrick Center. The vegan and vegetarian pizza joint will give half of sales of their Monday Donation Pepperoni Pizza to Gateway 180 on Monday, February 13.

Fans can always order a slice to be donated to St. Patrick Center Safe Haven. Both organizations help unhoused neighbors find shelter, permanent housing, and ongoing services.

Pizza Head

3196 South Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 266-5400

https://www.pizzahead.com/community