Donate Life Day at Busch Stadium will honor organ donors, celebrate organ recipients, and encourage organ donor signup. Mid-America Transplant Services encourages everyone to become an organ donor. They will use the special trip to see the Cardinals play at home to urge fans to discuss these plans with their families.

With a theme-ticket purchase, fans will receive an exclusive ball cap. The Cardinals will donate a portion of ticket sales to the Mid-America Transplant Family House, which hosts patients receiving organ and tissue donations.

Donate Life Day at Busch Stadium

Sunday, April 16

1:15 p.m. CDT

Busch Stadium

https://atmlb.com/2CJX7O1

Claire Wyneken, president and CEO of Wyman Center, is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Cardinals home game on Saturday, April 15. Wyman was founded in 1898. The organization changed as the needs of the kids it served changed.

Today, the group continues with educational outreach, social and emotional support, and advocacy. The band Galaxy will perform at the gala, and the Ritz-Carlton has a sumptuous meal for visitors.

Wyman Center Ceremonial First Pitch

Saturday, April 15

1:15 p.m. CDT

Busch Stadium

https://bit.ly/41lWDXb

Jackie Robinson’s 76th anniversary of breaking the Major League Baseball color barrier will be celebrated at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 15. Fans buying an African-American Heritage Day theme ticket will get an exclusive shirt designed by local Black artist Brock Seals.

Elevate St. Louis will also get a portion of theme ticket sales. The agency provides mentorship, job readiness, and college prep to deserving local students.

African-American Heritage Day at Busch

1:15 p.m. CDT

Busch Stadium

https://atmlb.com/3o9H9XW