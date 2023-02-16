ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Diadie Bathily and Afriky Lolo will celebrate and educate during Black History Month 2023 at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries. The group uses music and performances to teach about African traditions. Visitors can join in-person or virtually.
Drums & Dances of Africa
Friday, February 17
10:00 a.m. CST
Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries
3648 Washington Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO 63108
(314) 533-9900
https://bit.ly/3I7uIm0
Fallon’s will host a dine out for HavenHouse St. Louis. HavenHouse has smiles and a warm place to stay for families with loved ones receiving medical treatment in the St. Louis area. Fallon’s will donate 15% of sales to HavenHouse St. Louis.
Dine for HavenHouse St. Louis
Thursday, March 2
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST
Fallon’s Bar & Grill
9200 Olive Blvd. Apt. 116
Olivette, MO 63132
https://bit.ly/3k7ipxR
Black Futures Fest will offer fun, activities, and tax-preparation help in North St. Louis. Organizers ask that everyone wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Black Futures Fest
Saturday, February 25
Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST
Pilgrim Congregational Church UCC
826 Union Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63108
https://bit.ly/3YRtGRM