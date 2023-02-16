ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Diadie Bathily and Afriky Lolo will celebrate and educate during Black History Month 2023 at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries. The group uses music and performances to teach about African traditions. Visitors can join in-person or virtually.

Drums & Dances of Africa

Friday, February 17

10:00 a.m. CST

Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries

3648 Washington Blvd.

Saint Louis, MO 63108

(314) 533-9900

https://bit.ly/3I7uIm0

Fallon’s will host a dine out for HavenHouse St. Louis. HavenHouse has smiles and a warm place to stay for families with loved ones receiving medical treatment in the St. Louis area. Fallon’s will donate 15% of sales to HavenHouse St. Louis.

Dine for HavenHouse St. Louis

Thursday, March 2

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST

Fallon’s Bar & Grill

9200 Olive Blvd. Apt. 116

Olivette, MO 63132

https://bit.ly/3k7ipxR

Black Futures Fest will offer fun, activities, and tax-preparation help in North St. Louis. Organizers ask that everyone wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Black Futures Fest

Saturday, February 25

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

Pilgrim Congregational Church UCC

826 Union Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://bit.ly/3YRtGRM