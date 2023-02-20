ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The International Institute of St. Louis will host a volunteer orientation Tuesday. The group helps immigrants and refugees settle and thrive in the St. Louis area. Registration is required.
February Volunteer Orientation
Tuesday, February 21
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
International Institute St. Louis
3401 Arsenal St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3XE7Tfm
Families get an interactive lesson for Bear Conservation Day at the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday. Visitors can ask keepers about their favorite bear. The Living World will serve a special Bear Lunch. Starbucks at the zoo will serve the special “Honey Bear” drink. Also, the bears will have enrichment activities.
Bear Conservation Day
Tuesday, February 21st
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
St. Louis Zoo
1 Government Drive
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3KhUd6R
The Brewminati Home Brew Club will raise money for two animal charities on Sunday, March 5.
The “Ales for Tails” event will benefit Tenth Life Cat Rescue and Needy Paws Dog Rescue.
Ales for Tails
Sunday, March 5
Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST
4 Hands Brewing Co.
1220 S. 8th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3lR5QHK