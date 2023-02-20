ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The International Institute of St. Louis will host a volunteer orientation Tuesday. The group helps immigrants and refugees settle and thrive in the St. Louis area. Registration is required.

February Volunteer Orientation

Tuesday, February 21

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

International Institute St. Louis

3401 Arsenal St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3XE7Tfm

Families get an interactive lesson for Bear Conservation Day at the St. Louis Zoo on Tuesday. Visitors can ask keepers about their favorite bear. The Living World will serve a special Bear Lunch. Starbucks at the zoo will serve the special “Honey Bear” drink. Also, the bears will have enrichment activities.

Bear Conservation Day

Tuesday, February 21st

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

St. Louis Zoo

1 Government Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3KhUd6R

The Brewminati Home Brew Club will raise money for two animal charities on Sunday, March 5.

The “Ales for Tails” event will benefit Tenth Life Cat Rescue and Needy Paws Dog Rescue.

Ales for Tails

Sunday, March 5

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

4 Hands Brewing Co.

1220 S. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3lR5QHK