ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Campbell House will sell excess exhibit pieces at a yard sale. Organizers will sell at one of the largest yards in St. Louis.

Garage Sale at St. Louis Zoo

By The Campbell House Museum

Saturday, March 18

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

The Living World at the Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3Jqjv1z

The Start Bar will have a fundraiser for Missouri Coalition for the Environment. The Coalition offers events and education to gather the community around caring for nature.

Tickets include game play, a pizza bar, and drink specials.

Play for Charity!

Benefits Missouri Coalition for the Environment

Saturday, March 11

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

1000 Spruce St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://bit.ly/3yn2qiX

Perennial will hold a clothing swap Sunday. Artisans at Perennial are passionate about preserving the environment. They will offer a chance for neighbors to meet each other and keep textiles out of landfills.

Clothing Swap

Sunday, March 12

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST

Perennial

3762 S. Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://perennialstl.org/?s=clothing swap