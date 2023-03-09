ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Campbell House will sell excess exhibit pieces at a yard sale. Organizers will sell at one of the largest yards in St. Louis.
Garage Sale at St. Louis Zoo
By The Campbell House Museum
Saturday, March 18
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
The Living World at the Saint Louis Zoo
1 Government Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3Jqjv1z
The Start Bar will have a fundraiser for Missouri Coalition for the Environment. The Coalition offers events and education to gather the community around caring for nature.
Tickets include game play, a pizza bar, and drink specials.
Play for Charity!
Benefits Missouri Coalition for the Environment
Saturday, March 11
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
1000 Spruce St.
St. Louis, MO 63102
https://bit.ly/3yn2qiX
Perennial will hold a clothing swap Sunday. Artisans at Perennial are passionate about preserving the environment. They will offer a chance for neighbors to meet each other and keep textiles out of landfills.
Clothing Swap
Sunday, March 12
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. CST
Perennial
3762 S. Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://perennialstl.org/?s=clothing swap