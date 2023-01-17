ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Flance Early Learning Center gets tasty help from Katies Pizza and Pasta Osteria on Giveback Tuesday, January 24. The Center works to help families thrive by offering learning to children from families facing various challenges.

Educators say they are passionate about giving deserving kids from underserved areas and backgrounds every tool they need for lifelong academic and financial success. On Giveback Tuesday, Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria will give all profits from orders at the Rock Hill location to Flance.

Giveback Tuesday

To Benefit Flance Early Learning Center

January 24

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester Rd.

Rock Hill, MO 63119

https://katiespizzaandpasta.com/pages/giveback-tuesday

The community helped Jim Butler Auto Group crush their goal of helping local food banks through the 2022 Good Taste Campaign. The goal was $100,000 and 3,000 pounds of food. By the end of the campaign, Jim Butler said the company and community raised $121,055 and 4,000 pounds of food for Operation Food Search and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

https://www.jimbutlerautogroup.com/Good-Taste-Fundraiser-Event/

https://sharefoodbringhope.org/

https://www.operationfoodsearch.org/

Shane Co. Fine Jewelry will give someone $1,500 for going on 15 first dates. The deadline to sign up is Friday, February 10. The company will announce the winner on Monday, February 27.

See the rules and safety tips at https://bit.ly/3ZG6pDy