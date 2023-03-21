ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Dutchtown STL will host an informational for first-time and low and moderate-income homebuyers. Organizers will also share all the fun restaurants and other amenities waiting for new neighbors.

Go Dutch! How to Make Dutchtown Home

Hosted by Dutchtown STL

Wednesday, March 22

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CDT

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis

3830 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.dutchtownstl.org/event/go-dutch-2023/

Families can exchange seeds and fight food insecurity at the Spring Seed Share. Eco Village StL, Artist Co-op, and Yvonne Berry will help families exchange seeds and garden items.

They hope this will help families access fresh, healthy food. They will also give away toys, shoes, household items, personal hygiene items, and canned food.

Spring Seed Share and Mutual Aid

Now through Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. CDT

5106 Kensington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108-1012

https://bit.ly/3Z22AqU

Sam Hyun shares about his experience with stereotypes of Asian American Pacific Islander community with his talk, ‘The Invisible Race.’

Hyun is an expert speaker on diversity, equity, and inclusion and is currently director of Federal Relations for the City of Boston. He will visit the University of Missouri – St. Louis to explain the history of AAPI stereotypes and how members of the AAPI can find pride in their heritage.

‘The Invisible Race’ with Sam Hyun

Thursday, March 23

7:00 p.m. CDT

Millennium Student Center

University of Missouri – St. Louis

17 Arnold B. Grobman Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63121

https://bit.ly/3ndI4WM