ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Audacy Media continues its Holiday Heroes Blood Drive series at the Bayer YMCA in North St. Louis.

This branch of “The Y” is in a predominantly black neighborhood. The American Red Cross estimates African-Americans comprise less than 3% of blood donors. However, black sickle-cell and cancer patients recover from crises much quicker when receiving blood that is the closest-possible genetic match.



Audacy Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

Thursday, December 22

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CST

Bayer YMCA

5555 Page Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63112



Yogis can help cats and kittens find forever homes at the Cats N’ Mats Yoga fundraiser.

The event will raise money for the Tenth Life Cat Rescue.



Cats N’ Mats Yoga

Thursday, December 15

6 – 7 p.m. CST

Tenth Life’s Adoption Lounge and Resource Center

3202 Cherokee St.

Saint Louis, MO 63118



Runners can face their dreaded futures with a sense of community at the Doomsday 5K on New Year’s Day. The run is organized by Terrain Trail Runners, a woman-owned business.



Doomsday 5K

Sunday, January 1, 2023

9 a.m.

Cliff Cave County Park

806 Cliff Cave Rd,

Saint Louis, MO 63129