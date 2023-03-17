ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

HavenHouse St. Louis will host Hopefest 2023, to raise money for families needing a place to stay while loved ones get medical treatment in the St. Louis area. The Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser will offer bourbon tastings, food, and music.

Hopefest 2023

Benefits HavenHouse St. Louis

Saturday, April 15

6 p.m. CDT

Hilton Ballpark St. Louis

1 S. Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://events.handbid.com/lp/2023-hopefest

The Campbell House will sell excess exhibit pieces at a yard sale. Organizers will sell at one of the largest yards in St. Louis.

Garage Sale at St. Louis Zoo

By The Campbell House Museum

Saturday, March 18

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

The Living World at the Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3Jqjv1z

Metro High School will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. The college-prep school in the St. Louis Public School District will honor late former principal Betty Wheeler.

Thursday, the district renamed the former Kennard Classical Junior Academy to honor Wheeler. CJA is a magnet school for high-achieving kids in pre-K through 5th grade.

In full disclosure, Kim Hudson is a 1993 Metro graduate whose class of just 28 students brought home an estimated $2.3 million in scholarships. Metro continues to be in the U.S. News and World Report rankings of the nation’s best high schools.

Metro High School’s 50th Anniversary

Saturday, March 18

7 – 11 p.m. CDT

St. Louis University Center For Global Citizenship

3672 W. Pine Mall Blvd.

St Louis, MO 63108

https://www.metro50.org/