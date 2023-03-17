ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
HavenHouse St. Louis will host Hopefest 2023, to raise money for families needing a place to stay while loved ones get medical treatment in the St. Louis area. The Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser will offer bourbon tastings, food, and music.
Hopefest 2023
Benefits HavenHouse St. Louis
Saturday, April 15
6 p.m. CDT
Hilton Ballpark St. Louis
1 S. Broadway
St. Louis, MO 63102
https://events.handbid.com/lp/2023-hopefest
The Campbell House will sell excess exhibit pieces at a yard sale. Organizers will sell at one of the largest yards in St. Louis.
Garage Sale at St. Louis Zoo
By The Campbell House Museum
Saturday, March 18
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST
The Living World at the Saint Louis Zoo
1 Government Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3Jqjv1z
Metro High School will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. The college-prep school in the St. Louis Public School District will honor late former principal Betty Wheeler.
Thursday, the district renamed the former Kennard Classical Junior Academy to honor Wheeler. CJA is a magnet school for high-achieving kids in pre-K through 5th grade.
In full disclosure, Kim Hudson is a 1993 Metro graduate whose class of just 28 students brought home an estimated $2.3 million in scholarships. Metro continues to be in the U.S. News and World Report rankings of the nation’s best high schools.
Metro High School’s 50th Anniversary
Saturday, March 18
7 – 11 p.m. CDT
St. Louis University Center For Global Citizenship
3672 W. Pine Mall Blvd.
St Louis, MO 63108
https://www.metro50.org/