ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The founder of Sistakeeper Empowerment Center’s I Define ME Movement will speak at the Missouri History Museum on Thursday, March 23. The talk is part of Thursday Nights at the Museum. Licensed therapist Tracie Berry-McGhee shares how she promotes entrepreneurship and empowerment in girls and women by focusing on support tools.

I Define ME Movement: Women’s Empowerment

Thursday, March 23

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/i-define-me

The National Weather Service in St. Louis is looking for two student volunteers for the summer of 2023. Students will work 16 – 24 hours in the Weldon Spring, Mo. office Monday – Friday. The application deadline is Monday, April 3.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3yzn4wn.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis will teach the basics of thunderstorm development, structure, and location. The presentation will be held at Aero Event Space in Bridgeton, where a neighborhood was leveled in the Good Friday 2011 Tornado.

The storm also severely damaged parts of St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Survivors credit early warning on radio, television, social media, and municipal sirens for there being no deaths or serious injuries.

Bridgeton, MO Storm Spotter Presentation

Tuesday, April 4

6:30 p.m. CDT

Aero Event Space

10701 Lambert International Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63145

https://bit.ly/3mUxOCH