ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Levy Concessions is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Job Fair. The company has several open positions to serve the fans soon to come to City Park, home of St. Louis City Soccer Club.

Job News has dozens of employers waiting to meet new talent in all sectors. Advanced registration is not required, but recommended.

Job News USA Job Fair

Thursday, January 26

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Orlando’s Event & Conference Centers

2050 Dorsett Village

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Register at https://bit.ly/3wgFRLy

https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/

The New Year for the Strays Trivia Night will raise money for 20 local shelters.

New Year For the Strays Trivia Night

Saturday, January 28

7:00 p.m. CST

Andre’s South

4254 Telegraph Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63129

The Ethical Society of St. Louis will have ‘Money Talks. Leaders will address emotional wounds that trigger disordered spending and working.

Money Talks

Sunday, January 29

11:00 a.m. CST

Ethical Society of St. Louis

9001 Clayton Rd.

Ladue, MO 63117-1003

(314) 991-0955

https://bit.ly/3Jt6zbZ