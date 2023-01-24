ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Levy Concessions is looking for new talent at the Job News USA Job Fair. The company has several open positions to serve the fans soon to come to City Park, home of St. Louis City Soccer Club.
Job News has dozens of employers waiting to meet new talent in all sectors. Advanced registration is not required, but recommended.
Job News USA Job Fair
Thursday, January 26
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Orlando’s Event & Conference Centers
2050 Dorsett Village
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
Register at https://bit.ly/3wgFRLy
https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/
The New Year for the Strays Trivia Night will raise money for 20 local shelters.
New Year For the Strays Trivia Night
Saturday, January 28
7:00 p.m. CST
Andre’s South
4254 Telegraph Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63129
The Ethical Society of St. Louis will have ‘Money Talks. Leaders will address emotional wounds that trigger disordered spending and working.
Money Talks
Sunday, January 29
11:00 a.m. CST
Ethical Society of St. Louis
9001 Clayton Rd.
Ladue, MO 63117-1003
(314) 991-0955
https://bit.ly/3Jt6zbZ