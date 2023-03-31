ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Circus Harmony will celebrate the Juggling Ball 2023. The circus offers St. Louis area children the chance to learn the art. Its classes and camps have sent kids on to college on scholarships, to professional circuses, even World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) tours.
Juggling Ball 2023
Saturday, April 1
6 – 10 p.m. CDT
City Museum
701 North 15th St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/40tx1HL
You can help Five Acres Animal Shelter save pets and find forever homes. The shelter will have an adoption event. Every animal adopted at the event will get a free one-year membership to Bar-K Dog Bar.
Adoption Saturday
Benefitting Five Acres Animal Shelter
Saturday, April 1
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bar-K Dog Bar
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3JZBI5d
https://www.fiveacresanimalshelter.org/
The Wyman Gala 2023 will celebrate 125 years of helping the community realize its potential.
Wyman was founded in 1898. The organization changed as the needs of the kids it served changed. Today, the group continues with educational outreach, social and emotional support, and advocacy. The band Galaxy will perform at the gala and the Ritz-Carlton has a sumptuous meal for visitors.
Wyman Gala 2023
Saturday, April 1
6 p.m. CDT
Ritz-Carlton St. Louis
100 Carondelet Plaza
Clayton, MO 63105
http://wymangala.org