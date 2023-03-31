ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Circus Harmony will celebrate the Juggling Ball 2023. The circus offers St. Louis area children the chance to learn the art. Its classes and camps have sent kids on to college on scholarships, to professional circuses, even World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) tours.

Juggling Ball 2023

Saturday, April 1

6 – 10 p.m. CDT

City Museum

701 North 15th St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/40tx1HL

You can help Five Acres Animal Shelter save pets and find forever homes. The shelter will have an adoption event. Every animal adopted at the event will get a free one-year membership to Bar-K Dog Bar.

Adoption Saturday

Benefitting Five Acres Animal Shelter

Saturday, April 1

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bar-K Dog Bar

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3JZBI5d

https://www.fiveacresanimalshelter.org/

The Wyman Gala 2023 will celebrate 125 years of helping the community realize its potential.

Wyman was founded in 1898. The organization changed as the needs of the kids it served changed. Today, the group continues with educational outreach, social and emotional support, and advocacy. The band Galaxy will perform at the gala and the Ritz-Carlton has a sumptuous meal for visitors.

Wyman Gala 2023

Saturday, April 1

6 p.m. CDT

Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

100 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton, MO 63105

http://wymangala.org