ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Keyway Center for Diversion and Reentry will have a game night fundraiser. The organization offers several services to help women leaving incarceration rejoin the community.

Keyway Game Night

Thursday, February 9

6:00 p.m. CST

4 Hands Brewery

1220 S. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3CKhDgD

Sickle-Cell warriors and their families can pick up new information to fight the disease. The St. Louis Sickel Cell Assocation and Barnes-Jewish Hospital will have an information session.

Sickle-Cell is a genetic disease that affects mostly people of African and Mediterranean descent. A genetic mutation causes red blood cells to die early, causing extreme pain, organ damage and frequent stroke.

Sickle Cell Solution

Wednesday, February 8

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Parkview Tower

Conference Room A

1 Parkview Place

St. Louis, MO 63110

RSVP: Robbie.Schaefer@bjc.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVQdlYJ82L/

The Missouri History Museum celebrates Black History Month by sharing tools of its trade.

Experts will explain how they collect items for the museum, with an emphasis on obtaining artifacts to teach about African American history.

The Collecting Process:

The African American History Initiative at the Missouri Historical Society

Tuesday, February 7

11:00 a.m.

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/the-collecting-process