ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Keyway Center for Diversion and Reentry will have a game night fundraiser. The organization offers several services to help women leaving incarceration rejoin the community.
Keyway Game Night
Thursday, February 9
6:00 p.m. CST
4 Hands Brewery
1220 S. 8th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3CKhDgD
Sickle-Cell warriors and their families can pick up new information to fight the disease. The St. Louis Sickel Cell Assocation and Barnes-Jewish Hospital will have an information session.
Sickle-Cell is a genetic disease that affects mostly people of African and Mediterranean descent. A genetic mutation causes red blood cells to die early, causing extreme pain, organ damage and frequent stroke.
Sickle Cell Solution
Wednesday, February 8
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Parkview Tower
Conference Room A
1 Parkview Place
St. Louis, MO 63110
RSVP: Robbie.Schaefer@bjc.org
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoVQdlYJ82L/
The Missouri History Museum celebrates Black History Month by sharing tools of its trade.
Experts will explain how they collect items for the museum, with an emphasis on obtaining artifacts to teach about African American history.
The Collecting Process:
The African American History Initiative at the Missouri Historical Society
Tuesday, February 7
11:00 a.m.
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events/the-collecting-process