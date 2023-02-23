ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can see Kiss the Ground, narrated by Woody Harrelson, at Westport Playhouse. The documentary features several solution makers in the fight against climate change.

Kiss the Ground

Thursday, February 23

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

Westport Playhouse

111 W Port Plaza Dr. #635

St. Louis, MO 63146

https://bit.ly/3XXM62e

Missouri S&T will feature several robotics and engineering inventions at the Saint Louis Science Center SciFest. Students and faculty will display underwater robots, a drone, a concrete canoe, and more.

SciFest Engineering Expo

Saturday, February 25

9:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST

Saint Louis Science Center

5050 Oakland Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/scifest/

Families can find fun, food, and a personal-care giveaway. The event by Be the Change Now STL will help families with basic needs.

Jennings Community Giveaway

Saturday, February 25

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

2325 Hord Ave.

Jennings, MO 63136

https://www.facebook.com/bethechangenowstl/