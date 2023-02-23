ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can see Kiss the Ground, narrated by Woody Harrelson, at Westport Playhouse. The documentary features several solution makers in the fight against climate change.
Kiss the Ground
Thursday, February 23
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Westport Playhouse
111 W Port Plaza Dr. #635
St. Louis, MO 63146
https://bit.ly/3XXM62e
Missouri S&T will feature several robotics and engineering inventions at the Saint Louis Science Center SciFest. Students and faculty will display underwater robots, a drone, a concrete canoe, and more.
SciFest Engineering Expo
Saturday, February 25
9:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST
Saint Louis Science Center
5050 Oakland Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://www.slsc.org/event-overviews/scifest/
Families can find fun, food, and a personal-care giveaway. The event by Be the Change Now STL will help families with basic needs.
Jennings Community Giveaway
Saturday, February 25
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
2325 Hord Ave.
Jennings, MO 63136
https://www.facebook.com/bethechangenowstl/