ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Washington University Olin School of Business will celebrate International Women’s Day 2023. The school will pack a panel with women who lead businesses and are ready to mentor other rising leaders.

Leadership Perspectives: She Suite

International Women’s Day

Wedsnesday, March 8

5:00 p.m. CST

Washington University

Emerson Auditorium

Knight Hall

Danforth Campus

Throop Dr. & Snow Way

St. Louis, MO 63130

https://bit.ly/3EY28CP

Impact Life is looking for much-needed blood donations. USA Mortgage will host a drive for those looking to save trauma survivors, cancer warriors, and those living with Sickle-Cell and other blood disorders.

Impact Life Blood Drive

Wednesday, March 15

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

USA Mortgage

12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive

Donor Bus

Saint Louis, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3kMu71v

The Friends in Deed of Doorways invites the public to the next general meeting.

They are looking for volunteers to help those living with HIV/AIDS find stable housing.

Friends in Deed General Meeting

Thursday, March 9

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Doorways

1101 North Jefferson Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://bit.ly/3EZ129O