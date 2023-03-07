ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Washington University Olin School of Business will celebrate International Women’s Day 2023. The school will pack a panel with women who lead businesses and are ready to mentor other rising leaders.
Leadership Perspectives: She Suite
International Women’s Day
Wedsnesday, March 8
5:00 p.m. CST
Washington University
Emerson Auditorium
Knight Hall
Danforth Campus
Throop Dr. & Snow Way
St. Louis, MO 63130
https://bit.ly/3EY28CP
Impact Life is looking for much-needed blood donations. USA Mortgage will host a drive for those looking to save trauma survivors, cancer warriors, and those living with Sickle-Cell and other blood disorders.
Impact Life Blood Drive
Wednesday, March 15
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
USA Mortgage
12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive
Donor Bus
Saint Louis, MO 63141
https://bit.ly/3kMu71v
The Friends in Deed of Doorways invites the public to the next general meeting.
They are looking for volunteers to help those living with HIV/AIDS find stable housing.
Friends in Deed General Meeting
Thursday, March 9
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Doorways
1101 North Jefferson Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63106
https://bit.ly/3EZ129O