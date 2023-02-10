ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Hip-hop fans party in the street with DJ James Biko for Soulard Mardi Gras.
He will spin at Llewelyn’s after the Bud Light Grand Parade.
DJ James Biko @ Mardi Gras
Saturday, February 18
Noon – 3 p.m. CST
Llywelyn’s Pub
1732 S. 9th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
Open Door Animal Sanctuary gets help from fabulous furry friends at the Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade.
A portion of registration fees go to help the no-kill shelter in House Springs, Missouri.
Purina Pet Parade
Benefits Open Door Animal Sanctuary
Sunday, February 12
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
12th St. & Allen Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
Organizations can get a jump on their Lenten season fish fries by registering with the FOX 2 Fish Fry Finding. Organizations and churches can sign up to join the database of fish fry events. Learn more on Fox2now.com.