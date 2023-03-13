ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
For Tuesday’s 314 Day, Annie Malone Children and Family Services offers a 50% discount off registration fees for their annual May Day Parade.
Learn more at https://bit.ly/3JzZ961.
Families living with both hearing and vision loss can find support in South St. Louis. The St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired will have a town hall meeting. Families can learn more about symptoms, support and resources.
St. Louis Deaf Blind Town Hall Meeting
Thursday, March 23
6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired
8770 Manchester Rd.
Brentwood, MO 63144
https://slsbvi.org/event/deaf-blind-townhall-meeting/
Dutchtown STL will host an informational for first-time and low and moderate-income homebuyers. Organizers will also share all the fun restaurants and other amenities waiting for new neighbors.
Go Dutch! How to Make Dutchtown Home
Hosted by Dutchtown STL
Wednesday, March 22
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity St. Louis
3830 S. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://www.dutchtownstl.org/event/go-dutch-2023/