ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Action St. Louis will have the Monthly Tenant’s Meeting. Volunteers can help neighbors stay in their homes by informing renters of their housing rights.
Monthly Tenants’ Meeting
Tuesday, January 31
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Deaconess Foundation
1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
Register at https://secure.everyaction.com/HqZtk9XW70eh1ap-ThvR0Q2
The Purina Pet Parade will help Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Open Door is a no-kill shelter in House Springs, Missouri. Proceeds from the pet parade will go to the shelter.
Purina Pet Parade
Benefits Open Door Animal Sanctuary
Sunday, February 12
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
12th St. & Allen Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
https://bit.ly/3wC0AKa
Citizens can learn from the pros how to prepare for and spot storms. The St. Louis City, MO Spotter Talk will be led by emergency managers. Neighbors can learn how to spot and report severe weather safely.
St. Louis City, MO Spotter Talk
Wednesday, February 8
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Harris-Stowe State University
Clay Early Childhood Education Center
10 N. Compton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/3Yq6rhF