ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Action St. Louis will have the Monthly Tenant’s Meeting. Volunteers can help neighbors stay in their homes by informing renters of their housing rights.

Monthly Tenants’ Meeting

Tuesday, January 31

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Deaconess Foundation

1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

Register at https://secure.everyaction.com/HqZtk9XW70eh1ap-ThvR0Q2

The Purina Pet Parade will help Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Open Door is a no-kill shelter in House Springs, Missouri. Proceeds from the pet parade will go to the shelter.

Purina Pet Parade

Benefits Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Sunday, February 12

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

12th St. & Allen Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3wC0AKa

Citizens can learn from the pros how to prepare for and spot storms. The St. Louis City, MO Spotter Talk will be led by emergency managers. Neighbors can learn how to spot and report severe weather safely.

St. Louis City, MO Spotter Talk

Wednesday, February 8

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

Harris-Stowe State University

Clay Early Childhood Education Center

10 N. Compton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3Yq6rhF