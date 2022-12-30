ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023.



Noon Year’s Eve

Saturday, December 31

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112



Runners can face their dreaded futures with a sense of community at the Doomsday 5K on New Year’s Day.

The run is organized by Terrain Trail Runners, a woman-owned business. The organizers need race volunteers.



Doomsday 5K

Sunday, January 1, 2023

9 a.m.

Cliff Cave County Park

806 Cliff Cave Rd.

Saint Louis, MO 63129



Yoga Buzz will host Yoga and Beer at Schlafly Tap Room.

This practice is for students 21 and older. The space has an elevator for those with mobility considerations. Bring your mat, and enjoy drinks and food after the practice.

Yoga Buzz offers paid and free classes all over the St. Louis area to make yoga accessible to everyone.



Yoga & Beer by Yoga Buzz

Monday, January 16

6 – 7 p.m. CST

Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103