ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Missouri History Museum will make sure partiers of all ages and bedtimes can ring in New Year’s 2023.
Noon Year’s Eve
Saturday, December 31
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CST
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
Runners can face their dreaded futures with a sense of community at the Doomsday 5K on New Year’s Day.
The run is organized by Terrain Trail Runners, a woman-owned business. The organizers need race volunteers.
Doomsday 5K
Sunday, January 1, 2023
9 a.m.
Cliff Cave County Park
806 Cliff Cave Rd.
Saint Louis, MO 63129
Yoga Buzz will host Yoga and Beer at Schlafly Tap Room.
This practice is for students 21 and older. The space has an elevator for those with mobility considerations. Bring your mat, and enjoy drinks and food after the practice.
Yoga Buzz offers paid and free classes all over the St. Louis area to make yoga accessible to everyone.
Yoga & Beer by Yoga Buzz
Monday, January 16
6 – 7 p.m. CST
Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust St.
St. Louis, MO 63103