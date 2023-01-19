ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
St. Margaret of Scotland Church will celebrate the LGBTQ community with a happy hour. Members will have light refreshments, cocktails, and a warm welcome to the community and allies.
Pride of St. Margaret Happy Hour
Wednesday, January 25
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
3854 Flad Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3CYlVRF
Responder Rescue gets backup from the Cards for a Cause Tournament. The agency helps pay bills for first responders who survive a career-ending injury on the job. Along with the Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri, the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club will have a Texas Hold ‘Em match. The event will pass out beads with a Mardi Gras theme.
Fire & Iron’s 5th Annual Cards for A Cause
Organized by Responder Rescue and Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri
Saturday, February 18
1:00 p.m. CST
Firefighters Union Hall
115 McMenamy Rd.
St. Peters, MO 63376
https://bit.ly/3iPF1T8
Trinity United Methodist Church will have a food donation drive on Saturday, February 18.
Members invite the community to bring non-perishable food items. They are also looking for personal care items. The St. Louis Area Foodbank will distribute the items.
St. Louis Area Foodbank Food Drive
Saturday, February 18
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Concord Trinity United Methodist Church
5275 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63126
Wishlist: https://www.concordtrinity.org/communityservice