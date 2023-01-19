ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

St. Margaret of Scotland Church will celebrate the LGBTQ community with a happy hour. Members will have light refreshments, cocktails, and a warm welcome to the community and allies.



Pride of St. Margaret Happy Hour

Wednesday, January 25

St. Margaret of Scotland Church

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

3854 Flad Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3CYlVRF

Responder Rescue gets backup from the Cards for a Cause Tournament. The agency helps pay bills for first responders who survive a career-ending injury on the job. Along with the Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri, the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club will have a Texas Hold ‘Em match. The event will pass out beads with a Mardi Gras theme.



Fire & Iron’s 5th Annual Cards for A Cause

Organized by Responder Rescue and Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri

Saturday, February 18

1:00 p.m. CST

Firefighters Union Hall

115 McMenamy Rd.

St. Peters, MO 63376

https://bit.ly/3iPF1T8

Trinity United Methodist Church will have a food donation drive on Saturday, February 18.

Members invite the community to bring non-perishable food items. They are also looking for personal care items. The St. Louis Area Foodbank will distribute the items.

St. Louis Area Foodbank Food Drive

Saturday, February 18

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Concord Trinity United Methodist Church

5275 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63126

Wishlist: https://www.concordtrinity.org/communityservice