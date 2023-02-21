ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

RukaNade invites volunteers to help serve lunch at Gateway 180 Homeless Services on Saturday, February 25. Nermana Huskić founded RukaNade to help those struggling all over the world. She came to St. Louis as a child and after surviving the Bosnian war in the 1990s.

Serving Lunch at Gateway 180

Led by RukaNade

Saturday, February 25

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Gateway 180 Homeless Services

1000 N. 19th St.

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://www.rukanade.org/projects

Phoenix A Coaching will host a workout fundraiser to help those living with addictions pay for college. The workout will have trainers from Phoenix and other partnering gyms.

Next Step Boot Camp

Saturday, February 25

8:00 a.m. CST

Phoenix A Coaching

1647 Macklind Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3SfYU2S

Helping Hand-Me-Downs will get help from Up-Down STL arcade. The agency helps families fight poverty. All token sales will go to Helping Hand-Me-Downs. The game night will be for players 21 and older.

Coins for a Cause

Wednesday, February 22

3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Up-Down STL

405 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://bit.ly/3lY7mHO