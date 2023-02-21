ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
RukaNade invites volunteers to help serve lunch at Gateway 180 Homeless Services on Saturday, February 25. Nermana Huskić founded RukaNade to help those struggling all over the world. She came to St. Louis as a child and after surviving the Bosnian war in the 1990s.
Serving Lunch at Gateway 180
Led by RukaNade
Saturday, February 25
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Gateway 180 Homeless Services
1000 N. 19th St.
St. Louis, MO 63106
https://www.rukanade.org/projects
Phoenix A Coaching will host a workout fundraiser to help those living with addictions pay for college. The workout will have trainers from Phoenix and other partnering gyms.
Next Step Boot Camp
Saturday, February 25
8:00 a.m. CST
Phoenix A Coaching
1647 Macklind Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3SfYU2S
Helping Hand-Me-Downs will get help from Up-Down STL arcade. The agency helps families fight poverty. All token sales will go to Helping Hand-Me-Downs. The game night will be for players 21 and older.
Coins for a Cause
Wednesday, February 22
3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Up-Down STL
405 N. Euclid Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
https://bit.ly/3lY7mHO