ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The St. Louis Art Museum tailors art education for adults at SLAM Underground. There will be live music, a scavenger hunt, a creative lab, and lectures.
SLAM Underground
Friday, August 26
7 – 10 p.m. CDT
St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park
1 Fine Arts Drive
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://www.slam.org/event/slam-underground-stl/
The J Summer Used Book Sale will help you find a new favorite in a pre-loved publication. Readers of all ages can find something at the sale while keeping books out of landfills.
The J Summer Used Book Sale
Sunday, August 28 – Thursday, September 1
The Jewish Community Center
Staenberg Family Complex
2 Millstone Campus Dr.
Creve Coeur, MO 63146
https://jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/
Tacos La Jefa will be one of many restaurants at Meramec Magic. There will also be music and lawn games.
Meramec Magic
Saturday, August 27
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
3301 Meramec St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://www.facebook.com/tacoslajefaSTL/