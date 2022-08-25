ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The St. Louis Art Museum tailors art education for adults at SLAM Underground. There will be live music, a scavenger hunt, a creative lab, and lectures.

SLAM Underground

Friday, August 26

7 – 10 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park

1 Fine Arts Drive

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.slam.org/event/slam-underground-stl/

The J Summer Used Book Sale will help you find a new favorite in a pre-loved publication. Readers of all ages can find something at the sale while keeping books out of landfills.

The J Summer Used Book Sale

Sunday, August 28 – Thursday, September 1

The Jewish Community Center

Staenberg Family Complex

2 Millstone Campus Dr.

Creve Coeur, MO 63146

https://jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/

Tacos La Jefa will be one of many restaurants at Meramec Magic. There will also be music and lawn games.

Meramec Magic

Saturday, August 27

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

3301 Meramec St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://www.facebook.com/tacoslajefaSTL/