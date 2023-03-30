ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists will have the Spring into Action Trivia Night.

The event will support GSLABJ programs, including scholarships and the High School Journalism Bootcamp. The group advocates for local Black journalists in newsrooms, networks with journalists to find jobs, and builds a school-to-newsroom pipeline.

Spring into Action Trivia Night

Saturday, April 1

7 – 10 p.m. CDT

Delmar Divine

5501 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3KgfZY5

The National Association of REALTORS® will observe April’s Fair Housing Month with a Facebook live event called ‘At What Price? Overcoming Barriers to Homeownership.’

A panel will discuss obstacles for residents and business owners. They will also celebrate the 2023 Fair Housing Champion Award winners. The event will be on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. CDT. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3KjcKz1.

Perennial and MRC Recycling will host an electronics recycling drive. The event will help keep dangerous chemicals out of landfills. There is a charge to recycle some items.

Electronics Recycling

Saturday, April 1

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT

Perennial

3762 S. Broadway

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/40tI187