ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Families will pack into Helen Fitzgerald’s for St. Baldrick’s. The event invites volunteers to cut their hair to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Organizers say that donations for this research severely lags that for adult cancers, since no one expects a child to have the disease. Adults raise money. However, children have raised money in honor of their friends, classmates, and siblings.

St. Baldrick’s

Saturday, April 1

Noon CDT

Helen Fitzgerald’s

3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63127

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/7/2023

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis will have a bi-state bowling event Sunday, March 19.\ The agency works to support affected families through every stage of life.

World Down Syndrome Day Bowling Event

Sunday, March 19

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT

https://dsagsl.org/calendar/

St. Clair Bowl

5950 Old Collinsville Rd.

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

S.I. Bowl Family Fun Center

10240 Samuel Rd.

Carterville, IL 62918

Tropicana Lanes

7960 Clayton Rd.

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

CROWDER will be a special guest on Toby Mac’s Deep Hits Tour. CROWDER brings an eclectic set list of gospel and spiritual music to make Christian worship relevant and joyful for believers of all ages.

Toby Mac’s Deep Hits Tour

Special guests: CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian

Saturday, March 18

7 p.m. CDT

Enterprise Center

1401 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/tobymac-1