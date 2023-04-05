ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis invites the community to join a storm spotter class. Meteorologists will show neighbors how to spot and report severe weather safely.

Storm Spotter Class

Hosted by U.S. National Weather Service St. Louis

Tuesday, April 11

5:30 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Public Library – Carpenter Branch

3309 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3m7aXE2

The 2023 National Day of Silence will give voice to members of the LGBTQIA community that have been bullied, harassed, or silenced in schools. Jake Bain of the University of Missouri St. Louis, Khaliah Booker from Fontbonne University, Amariah Hardwick from the historically Black Harris-Stowe State University, and Ricco Marler from Mineral Area College will speak on the panel. Also, Rodney Wilson, the first public school teacher in Missouri to come out publicly in 1994, will speak. He told his story in the documentary Taboo Teaching.

The National Day of Silence: LGBTQIA Voices in Schools

Thursday, April 13

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/lgbtqia-voices

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival features the work of veterans nationwide. This is the 42nd year for the festival. Visitiors can see 50 pieces of gold medal-winning artwork.

National Veterans Creative Arts Festival: Art Exhibition Featuring Gold Medal–Winning Artwork

Festival from Monday, April 10, through Monday, April 17

Exhibit showing through Sunday, April 30

Soldiers Memorial Military Museum

1315 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 818-6780

https://mohistory.org/exhibits/veterans-creative-arts