ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Chocolate Affair will raise money to help grieving children. Annie’s Hope offers counseling, resources, and activities to children facing loss because of a death, incarceration, or other life-altering events. The Chocolate Affair will feature desserts from Bijoux Chocolates, Bissinger’s, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Annie’s Hope.
The Chocolate Affair
Saturday, April 15
7 p.m. CDT
Willow
321 N. 10th St.
St. Louis, MO 63101
https://annieshope.rallyup.com/tca2023
Refugees share their stories through food at the Big Supper Club on Wednesday. Welcome Neighbor STL kept the culinary lessons going through the worst of the pandemic with drive-through supper clubs.
Refugees from Syria, Africa, India, and elsewhere cooked authentic dishes from their homelands and brought U.S.-born neighbors together. Welcome Neighbor will have their annual large gathering.
Big Supper Club
By Welcome Neighbor STL
Wednesday, March 29
6 – 9 p.m.
Marjorette
7150 Manchester Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63143
https://bit.ly/3lSqpUk
Sixteen rescue animals compete for votes during the 2023 Rescue Madness Champion. The online tournament raises awareness of animals looking for nurturing forever homes, and offers another way to celebrate the March Madness season.
Winning Dogs move on to The Final Fur, an online and live competition on Sunday.
Bar-K Rescue Madness Championship
Sunday, April 2
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Bar-K Dog Bar
4565 McRee Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110
Vote at www.barkdogbar.com/rescue-madness-stl