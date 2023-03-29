ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Chocolate Affair will raise money to help grieving children. Annie’s Hope offers counseling, resources, and activities to children facing loss because of a death, incarceration, or other life-altering events. The Chocolate Affair will feature desserts from Bijoux Chocolates, Bissinger’s, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Annie’s Hope.

The Chocolate Affair

Saturday, April 15

7 p.m. CDT

Willow

321 N. 10th St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

https://annieshope.rallyup.com/tca2023

Refugees share their stories through food at the Big Supper Club on Wednesday. Welcome Neighbor STL kept the culinary lessons going through the worst of the pandemic with drive-through supper clubs.

Refugees from Syria, Africa, India, and elsewhere cooked authentic dishes from their homelands and brought U.S.-born neighbors together. Welcome Neighbor will have their annual large gathering.

Big Supper Club

By Welcome Neighbor STL

Wednesday, March 29

6 – 9 p.m.

Marjorette

7150 Manchester Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63143

https://bit.ly/3lSqpUk

Sixteen rescue animals compete for votes during the 2023 Rescue Madness Champion. The online tournament raises awareness of animals looking for nurturing forever homes, and offers another way to celebrate the March Madness season.

Winning Dogs move on to The Final Fur, an online and live competition on Sunday.

Bar-K Rescue Madness Championship

Sunday, April 2

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bar-K Dog Bar

4565 McRee Ave

St. Louis, MO 63110

Vote at www.barkdogbar.com/rescue-madness-stl