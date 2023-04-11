ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Trailnet will celebrate National Bike Month in May. They will screen a documentary featuring the global movement to keep cyclists safe on roads shared by cars.

The Street Project Screening

Hosted by Trailnet

Wednesday, May 10

6 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Public Library

Central Location

1301 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/40ZQsZ1

The Chocolate Affair will raise money to help grieving children. Annie’s Hope offers counseling, resources, and activities to children facing loss because of a death, incarceration, or other life-altering events.

The Chocolate Affair will feature desserts from Bijoux Chocolates, Bissinger’s, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Annie’s Hope.

The Chocolate Affair

Saturday, April 15

7 p.m. CDT

Willow

321 N. 10th St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

https://annieshope.rallyup.com/tca2023

The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis invites the community to join a storm spotter class. Meteorologists will show neighbors how to spot and report severe weather safely.

Storm Spotter Class

Hosted by U.S. National Weather Service St. Louis

Tuesday, April 11

5:30 p.m. CDT

St. Louis Public Library – Carpenter Branch

3309 S. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3m7aXE2