ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Trailnet will celebrate National Bike Month in May. They will screen a documentary featuring the global movement to keep cyclists safe on roads shared by cars.
The Street Project Screening
Hosted by Trailnet
Wednesday, May 10
6 p.m. CDT
St. Louis Public Library
Central Location
1301 Olive St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
https://bit.ly/40ZQsZ1
The Chocolate Affair will raise money to help grieving children. Annie’s Hope offers counseling, resources, and activities to children facing loss because of a death, incarceration, or other life-altering events.
The Chocolate Affair will feature desserts from Bijoux Chocolates, Bissinger’s, Nathaniel Reid Bakery, and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Annie’s Hope.
The Chocolate Affair
Saturday, April 15
7 p.m. CDT
Willow
321 N. 10th St.
St. Louis, MO 63101
The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis invites the community to join a storm spotter class. Meteorologists will show neighbors how to spot and report severe weather safely.
Storm Spotter Class
Hosted by U.S. National Weather Service St. Louis
Tuesday, April 11
5:30 p.m. CDT
St. Louis Public Library – Carpenter Branch
3309 S. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3m7aXE2