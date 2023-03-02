ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.

Thursday Night Homeless Outreach

Thursday, March 2

Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT

North 15th St. & Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Donation Wish List: https://bit.ly/3J5diYJ

Marygrove’s Bloom: A Night at the Speakeasy will raise money for crisis intervention and mental healthcare for kids in the foster and adoptive care system. The band Griffin & the Gargoyles will perform. There will also be food and a silent auction

Marygrove’s Bloom: A Night at the Speakeasy

Friday, March 3

6:00 p.m. CST

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis

999 N 2nd St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://bloom2023.givesmart.com/

Residents of University City can speak out on the future of the city. We Make U City is in a year-long effort to develop a plan for upgrades to the city.

We Make U City Workshop

Thursday, March 2

6;00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Heman Park Community Center

975 Pennsylvania Ave.

University City, MO 63130

https://bit.ly/3y20o7A