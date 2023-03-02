ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
You can help our unhoused neighbors stay healthy. Mind the Gap St. Louis invites you to join an outreach night. You can also donate items to be given out that night.
Thursday Night Homeless Outreach
Thursday, March 2
Meets promptly at 7:00 p.m. CDT
North 15th St. & Locust St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
Donation Wish List: https://bit.ly/3J5diYJ
Marygrove’s Bloom: A Night at the Speakeasy will raise money for crisis intervention and mental healthcare for kids in the foster and adoptive care system. The band Griffin & the Gargoyles will perform. There will also be food and a silent auction
Marygrove’s Bloom: A Night at the Speakeasy
Friday, March 3
6:00 p.m. CST
Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis
999 N 2nd St.
St. Louis, MO 63102
https://bloom2023.givesmart.com/
Residents of University City can speak out on the future of the city. We Make U City is in a year-long effort to develop a plan for upgrades to the city.
We Make U City Workshop
Thursday, March 2
6;00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Heman Park Community Center
975 Pennsylvania Ave.
University City, MO 63130
https://bit.ly/3y20o7A