ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Local dad Ryan Scherff is raising money to help his son Jaxon fight a congenital heart defect (CHD). Scherff invites the community to help him raise money for research through the Children’s Heart Foundation.
Trivian for Hearts
Friday, April 14
6:00 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. CDT
St. Louis University High School
4970 Oakland Ave.
St Louis, MO 63110-1402
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2023stltrivia/
Researchers are mapping Black towns and touring Missouri, with a stop at the Missouri History Museum Thursday night. The museum is working with Missouri State Parks, the historically Black Lincoln University, Next Leadership Development, and Black Towns Municipal Management.
Panelists will discuss the history of Black townships and how to keep these communities strong for the future. The talk is part of the Thursday Nights at the Museum series.
Mapping Black Towns
Thursday, April 6
5:30 – 8 p.m. CDT
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events/mapping-black-towns
Safe Connections celebrates another year of empowering women and girls. The agency helps people of all both sexes and all genders escape relationship violence.
Providers also help teach young people about healthy relationships. Callers to the 24-hour crisis hotline can also find resources to recover from sexual assault, homelessness, and other crises.
Safe Connections will connect female leaders with young ladies at their annual brunch.
Together! Engaging Women | Empowering Girls Brunch
Saturday, April 22
10 a.m.
Ritz-Carlton St. Louis
100 Carondelet Plaza
Clayton, MO 63105
https://bit.ly/3ZIcKx7