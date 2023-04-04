ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Local dad Ryan Scherff is raising money to help his son Jaxon fight a congenital heart defect (CHD). Scherff invites the community to help him raise money for research through the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Trivian for Hearts

Friday, April 14

6:00 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. CDT

St. Louis University High School

4970 Oakland Ave.

St Louis, MO 63110-1402

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2023stltrivia/

Researchers are mapping Black towns and touring Missouri, with a stop at the Missouri History Museum Thursday night. The museum is working with Missouri State Parks, the historically Black Lincoln University, Next Leadership Development, and Black Towns Municipal Management.

Panelists will discuss the history of Black townships and how to keep these communities strong for the future. The talk is part of the Thursday Nights at the Museum series.

Mapping Black Towns

Thursday, April 6

5:30 – 8 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/mapping-black-towns

Safe Connections celebrates another year of empowering women and girls. The agency helps people of all both sexes and all genders escape relationship violence.

Providers also help teach young people about healthy relationships. Callers to the 24-hour crisis hotline can also find resources to recover from sexual assault, homelessness, and other crises.

Safe Connections will connect female leaders with young ladies at their annual brunch.

Together! Engaging Women | Empowering Girls Brunch

Saturday, April 22

10 a.m.

Ritz-Carlton St. Louis

100 Carondelet Plaza

Clayton, MO 63105

https://bit.ly/3ZIcKx7