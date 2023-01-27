ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.



Bombay Food Junkies will host the next Vegan Party.

Project Animal Freedom will throw that party. That group advocates for animal rights, climate justice, and a plant-based lifestyle for humans.

Bombay Food Junkies serves street food in traditions from both the U.S. and India.



Vegan Party

Hosted by Project Animal Freedom

Wednesday, February 8

6 p.m. CST

Bombay Food Junkies

12955 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Samrock 2023 will be put on by the St. Louis Kappa Delta Alumnae Chapter to help the Southside Early Childhood Center.

Southside opens its doors to children of all backgrounds, especially those who are underserved On Tuesday, February 7, Pietro’s will donate 10% of sales made between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. to the center and to the group Prevent Child Abuse America.



Shamrock 2023

Benefits Southside Early Childhood Center and Prevent Child Abuse America

Tuesday, February 7

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

Pietro’s

3801 Watson Road

St. Louis, MO 63109

Start Bar will host Play for Charity to benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

The ticket price includes game play, pizza bar, and a $15 donation to the charity.

Stray Rescue helps shelter and foster animals looking for a forever home.



Play for Charity!

To Benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Saturday, February 11

12 p.m. CST

Start Bar

1000 Spruce St.

St. Louis, MO 63102