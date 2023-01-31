ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Washington University School of Medicine is studying how meditation affects brain function.

They are looking for a diverse group of participants 18 to 85 years old with no neurological disorders. The school will compensate participants.

Learn more at https://studysearch.wustl.edu/studies/706.

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment will give the Student Environmental Action Awards.

Organizers are looking for projects by Missouri high school students. Winning projects will get $100, $200, and $300 awards.

Students can submit their projects until Friday, March 31. The MCE will announce the winners on Friday, April 28.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3JprAE7

The Maryland Heights Chamber of Commerce will host The Breakfast Club networking event.

Participants can find free coffee and baked goods. However, they must be prepared to talk about their business and career and leave business cards.

​​​​​​​

The Breakfast Club

Networking Event

Thursday, February 2

7:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. CST

Residence Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites St. Louis / Westport

11918 Westline Industrial Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63146

http://cca.mhcc.com/EvtListing.aspx