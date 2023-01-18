ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Action St. Louis and We the Tenants will have a phonebank at their meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Neighbors can learn about their rights. Volunteers can help neighbors stay in their homes.

We the Tenants Phonebank

Wednesday, January 25

5:30 – 7:00 p.m. CST

Deaconess Foundation

1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

Register at https://bit.ly/3CW7TQm

History Exploration Days will focus on St. Louis Architecture at the Missouri History Museum. Educators will explain the diverse building styles that make the city unique.

History Exploration Days

Brick by Brick: St. Louis Architecture

Friday, January 20

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3XiliKB

The International Institute of St. Louis will host a volunteer orientation Wednesday. The group helps immigrants and refugees settle and thrive in the St. Louis area. Registration is required.

January Volunteer Orientation

Wednesday, January 18

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CST

International Institute St. Louis

3401 Arsenal St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

https://bit.ly/3HcMjJN