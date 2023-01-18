ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Action St. Louis and We the Tenants will have a phonebank at their meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Neighbors can learn about their rights. Volunteers can help neighbors stay in their homes.
We the Tenants Phonebank
Wednesday, January 25
5:30 – 7:00 p.m. CST
Deaconess Foundation
1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
Register at https://bit.ly/3CW7TQm
History Exploration Days will focus on St. Louis Architecture at the Missouri History Museum. Educators will explain the diverse building styles that make the city unique.
History Exploration Days
Brick by Brick: St. Louis Architecture
Friday, January 20
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://bit.ly/3XiliKB
The International Institute of St. Louis will host a volunteer orientation Wednesday. The group helps immigrants and refugees settle and thrive in the St. Louis area. Registration is required.
January Volunteer Orientation
Wednesday, January 18
5:30 – 7:30 p.m. CST
International Institute St. Louis
3401 Arsenal St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
https://bit.ly/3HcMjJN