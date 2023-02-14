ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Kim Hudson’s baby sister Miki passed away on Valentine’s Day 2008 at 25 years old. Miki died from complications of Sickle Cell Disease, which triggers red blood cells to die early and causes extreme chronic pain, strokes, heart attacks, and organ damage. Tuesday, we honored Miki by offering blood and platelet drive locations and help to Sickle Cell warriors and all neighbors facing hardship.

Whole Blood & Platelet Drive

Tuesday, February 14

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center

10886 Lincoln Trail

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

The South County Red Cross Donation Center will accept platelet donations. Platelets help blood clot. This saves the lives of mothers who recently delivered a child and those living with clotting disorders, lupus, HIV, and COVID-19.

Platelet Drive

Tuesday, February 14

7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

South County Blood Donation Center

9230 Watson Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63126

https://rcblood.org/3ImAK3v

Sickle Cell Warriors can join the National Forum. The Sickle Cell Association of America, The Sick Cell organization, and the Sickle Cell Community Consortium will hold a training on Tuesday, March 21 to explain 2023 federal priorities. On Wednesday, March 22, advocates can have direct virtual meetings with federal lawmakers. Learn more at https://www.sicklecelldisease.org/national-scd-policy-forum/.

We the Tenants will help renters advocate for themselves with local lawmakers. The Power Meeting will show how renters and advocates how to get and conduct meetings with lawmakers.

We the Tenants Power Meeting

Thursday, February 16

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Deaconess Foundation

1000 N. Vandeventer Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

https://bit.ly/3YvhCpE

