ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Humane Society of Missouri Young Friends and Women’s Leadership Council will have a happy hour Wednesday. They want to share the mission of the shelter with future volunterers.
Yappy Hour
Wednesday, March 8
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://bit.ly/3L86mf4
The Belleville Area Humane Society wants fundraisers to see the shelter through the eyes of pets.
Participants will raise a goal of $1,000, then sleep in the shelter with pets looking for a forevery home.
BAHS Slumber Paw-ty
Saturday, March 25 – Sunday, March 26
Belleveille Area Humane Society
1301 S. 11th St.
Belleville, IL 62226
https://www.shelterslumberpawty.com/event/Bahsslumberp
Hessler’s will help get the Good Life Rescue all the gear for little furbabies. They are throwing a baby shower for puppies and kittens. They will also have a 50/50 raffle.
Puppy and Kitten Shower
Saturday, March 11
6:00 p.m. CST
Hessler’s Bar and Grill
11804 Tesson Ferry Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63128
https://bit.ly/3F7WVrZ