ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Humane Society of Missouri Young Friends and Women’s Leadership Council will have a happy hour Wednesday. They want to share the mission of the shelter with future volunterers.

Yappy Hour

Wednesday, March 8

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

4565 McRee Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3L86mf4

The Belleville Area Humane Society wants fundraisers to see the shelter through the eyes of pets.

Participants will raise a goal of $1,000, then sleep in the shelter with pets looking for a forevery home.

BAHS Slumber Paw-ty

Saturday, March 25 – Sunday, March 26

Belleveille Area Humane Society

1301 S. 11th St.

Belleville, IL 62226

https://www.shelterslumberpawty.com/event/Bahsslumberp

Hessler’s will help get the Good Life Rescue all the gear for little furbabies. They are throwing a baby shower for puppies and kittens. They will also have a 50/50 raffle.

Puppy and Kitten Shower

Saturday, March 11

6:00 p.m. CST

Hessler’s Bar and Grill

11804 Tesson Ferry Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63128

https://bit.ly/3F7WVrZ