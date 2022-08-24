ST. LOUIS – Here is what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Yoga Buzz with the help of Gateway Pet Guardians with a special class. Gateway rescued animals trapped by floodwaters in East St. Louis, Illinois in July 2022. Yoga Buzz will have a class at the facility to support the care of existing pet residents and future rescues.
Yoga Buzz Class
Benefitting Gateway Pet Guardians
Saturday, September 17
10 – 10:45 a.m. CDT
Gateway Pet Guardians
725 N. 15th St.
East St. Louis, IL 62205
www.eventbrite.com/e/gateway-pet-guardians-fundraiser-tickets-397865946757
You can color on the walls of a local landmark at the Coloring STL Exhibit. The Missouri History Museum has an interactive lesson on our area’s history and architecture. You cannot draw on everything, but the staff will let you share your creativity in the exhibit.
Coloring STL
Through May 5, 2024
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/exhibits/coloring-stl
You can help fight cancer at Swim Across America St. Louis. Swimmers can support the work and families of Siteman Cancer Center. There will be different distances to swim at Alpine Lake at Innsbrook Resort.
Swim Across America is a nationwide effort to raise money for cancer charities.
Swim Across America St. Louis
Saturday, August 27
Check-in: 7 a.m.
Alpine Lake
Innsbrook Resort
596 Aspen Way Dr.
Innsbrook, Missouri 63390
https://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/StLouis?pg=entry&fr_id=6007