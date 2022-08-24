ST. LOUIS – Here is what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Yoga Buzz with the help of Gateway Pet Guardians with a special class. Gateway rescued animals trapped by floodwaters in East St. Louis, Illinois in July 2022. Yoga Buzz will have a class at the facility to support the care of existing pet residents and future rescues.

Yoga Buzz Class

Benefitting Gateway Pet Guardians

Saturday, September 17

10 – 10:45 a.m. CDT

Gateway Pet Guardians

725 N. 15th St.

East St. Louis, IL 62205

www.eventbrite.com/e/gateway-pet-guardians-fundraiser-tickets-397865946757

You can color on the walls of a local landmark at the Coloring STL Exhibit. The Missouri History Museum has an interactive lesson on our area’s history and architecture. You cannot draw on everything, but the staff will let you share your creativity in the exhibit.

Coloring STL

Through May 5, 2024

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/exhibits/coloring-stl

You can help fight cancer at Swim Across America St. Louis. Swimmers can support the work and families of Siteman Cancer Center. There will be different distances to swim at Alpine Lake at Innsbrook Resort.

Swim Across America is a nationwide effort to raise money for cancer charities.

Swim Across America St. Louis

Saturday, August 27

Check-in: 7 a.m.

Alpine Lake

Innsbrook Resort

596 Aspen Way Dr.

Innsbrook, Missouri 63390

https://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/StLouis?pg=entry&fr_id=6007