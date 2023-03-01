ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Young Professionals of Prevent Ed and Sans Bar STL will have an alcohol-free comedy night.
Rafe Williams, Tina Dybal, and Mychael Anthony will perform while Sans Bar serves up alcohol-free drinks.
YPPE Comedy Night
Friday, March 3
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST
The Berges Theatre at COCA
6880 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63130
https://bit.ly/3Z6EmMS
The Missouri History Museum will celebrate fashion at their next Thursday Nights at the Museum event. The museum will look at the history of the iconic Garment District. Fashion designers and publishers will also speak about the future of St. Louis fashion on the world stage.
Part of Thursday Nights at the Museum
Thursday, March 2
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events/the-business-of-fashion
The Missouri Lost & Found Paws Team will check pet microchips. The group will check that all microchips are properly functioning and registered.
Check the Chip Clinic
Wednesday, March 1
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Bar-K Dog Bar
4565 McRee Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63110