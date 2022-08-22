ST LOUIS – In What You Are Doing About It, you can dip a toe into vegan cuisine.

The STL Veg Fest will have activities, several local plant-based restaurants, and a cookoff with local chefs.

STL Veg Fest

Sunday, August 28

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

Forest Park

World’s Fair Pavillion

1904 Concourse Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.stlouisvegfest.org/

You can celebrate the cultures of the world at home at the Festival of Nations.

The International Institute of St. Louis gathers neighbors from around the world to learn about each other through food and interactive events.

Festival of Nations

August 27 & 28

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://www.festivalofnationsstl.org/

You can help senior and sick dogs find forever homes.

Harter’s Hospice and Puppy Rescue gives pets all the healthcare they need and places the pets with family. You can help at their bingo night.

Harter’s Hospice and Puppy Rescue

Bingo Night

Saturday, August 27

6 p.m. CDT

Affton Elks Lodge

6330 Heege Rd.

Affton, MO 63123

https://www.facebook.com/carla.harter.3