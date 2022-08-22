ST LOUIS – In What You Are Doing About It, you can dip a toe into vegan cuisine.
The STL Veg Fest will have activities, several local plant-based restaurants, and a cookoff with local chefs.
STL Veg Fest
Sunday, August 28
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT
Forest Park
World’s Fair Pavillion
1904 Concourse Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://www.stlouisvegfest.org/
You can celebrate the cultures of the world at home at the Festival of Nations.
The International Institute of St. Louis gathers neighbors from around the world to learn about each other through food and interactive events.
Festival of Nations
August 27 & 28
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63110
https://www.festivalofnationsstl.org/
You can help senior and sick dogs find forever homes.
Harter’s Hospice and Puppy Rescue gives pets all the healthcare they need and places the pets with family. You can help at their bingo night.
Harter’s Hospice and Puppy Rescue
Bingo Night
Saturday, August 27
6 p.m. CDT
Affton Elks Lodge
6330 Heege Rd.
Affton, MO 63123
https://www.facebook.com/carla.harter.3