ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

Sunday, September 25 is #SeeSayDay. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security urges people to lock certain numbers in their mobile phones, to report suspicious activity.

On Saturday, June 11, a witness helped stop a riot at the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho PRIDE Parade. They saw more than two dozen men in body armor and with shields pile into a moving van. Investigators said the men were from group Patriot Front — recognized as a white-supremacist organization — and wanted to disrupt the parade. The arrest happened four days after Homeland Security issued an alert on possible domestic terrorism attacks at large events like PRIDE.

For the #SeeSayDay numbers near you, visit https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something/how-to-report-suspicious-activity.

The gentlemen of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Delta-Zeta Chapter need to your help to heal sick kids. They will have a run and walk fundraiser. Donations will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital helps families afford cancer treatment for their kids and shares research results with other facilities.

St. Jude’s Run/Walk to End Childhood Cancer

Saturday, September 24

8 a.m. CDT

601 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Walk/Walk?team_id=273856&pg=team&fr_id=137439&fbclid=IwAR3DoALzNPjbuzz5PFnnUsdzZJFzpK0p15wnGPbdURK7YnTrdHtRrRE5xjM

You can celebrate the sound of the legendary Kool & The Gang at Twilight Thursdays on September 22.

The night will feature songs performed by local music greats. The set will be under the night sky and free.

A Tribute to Kool & The Gang

Twilight Thursdays

Thursday, September 22

6 – 8 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/twilight-thursdays