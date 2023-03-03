ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

The Gift-a-Meal app fights food insecurity by adding several local restaurants to its donation list.

Users take a pic of their meal through the app, and the company donates to charities that help people get the healthy food they need.

Gift-a-Meal

West County Center

80 W County Center Dr.

Des Peres, MO 63131

https://www.giftameal.com/

Participating restaurants:

California Pizza Kitchen

Charley’s Philly Steaks Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

GW Gyro & Wings

J. Gilbert’s

Mandalay Asian Cuisine

Nordstrom Café Bistro

Panda Express

Sarku Japan

Snow Factory

The Brewminati Home Brew Club will raise money for two animal charities on Sunday, March 5. The “Ales for Tails” event will benefit Tenth Life Cat Rescue and Needy Paws Dog Rescue.

Ales for Tails

Sunday, March 5

Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST

4 Hands Brewing Co.

1220 S. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

https://bit.ly/3lR5QHK

Voters in the Mehlville School District can ask about Prop E. Prop E will be on the ballot on Tuesday, April 4.

An operating levy is a tax that helps an area provide services. Prop E asks for an operating levy increase of 31 cents for each $100 assessed on property.

The group Mehlville-Oakville United (MOU) supports the increase. They say it will help fight a teacher shortage in the Mehlville School District. Voters can ask questions about how the increase will work and how it will keep enough teachers on staff.

Community Coffee Event

Hosted by MOU for Prop E Committee

Saturday, March 11

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

That’s Sip

6060 Telegraph Rd., Suite B

St. Louis, MO 63129

https://bit.ly/3Zzqsmn