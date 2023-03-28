ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.

St. Louis Closet Company recently donated $3,222.00 to L’Arche St. Louis through its Closets for a Cause initiative. L’Arche St. Louis helps people living with developmental disabilities live lives full of independence and support.

St. Louis Closet Company offers organization and design services, along with charitable donations to several local agencies.

Learn more at https://www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back/.

JazzU and Jazz Academy will celebrate students receiving scholarships at Swing for Scholars.

The event will also celebrate the winner of the Clark Terry Jazz Ambassador Award. Clark Terry was a St. Louis born Jazz trumpeter who played with the Tonight Show Band and Duke Ellington. He also mentored mega producer Quincy Jones and Jazz great Miles Davis.

Swing for Scholars

Tuesday, March 28

6:30 p.m. CDT

The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz

3536 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/3LYeFuf

The St. Louis City Nature Challenge kicks off for another year. The California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles challenges amateur nature photographers around the world to explore urban and suburban plants and animals in their own neighborhoods. The challenge starts Friday, April 28 and ends Monday, May 1.

Learn more at https://bit.ly/3TMih4x.