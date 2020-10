ST. LOUIS – We are learning more and more about COVID-19 every day and contrary to some reports, people with asthma are actually not at increased risk of contracting the virus compared to the general population.

Dr. Ghassen Kamel, a Pulmonologist at SLUcare joined Fox 2 via Skype explains this does not mean people with asthma should not take precautions to avoid contracting it.

