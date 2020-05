ST. LOUIS - It's a trend doctor and nurses don't want to see, but it's happening. People are not getting the care they need and signs of a stroke are going unnoticed or they are being ignored.

Dr. Maheen Malik is a neurologist and the medical director of the stroke programat Mercy South. She joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss the symptoms of a stroke and what people can expect when they walk through the doors of Mercy South.