ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.



The Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will celebrate the winter solstice with The Longest Night Luminary Lighting. The group will support those living with the degenerative neurological disease and their caregivers.



Longest Night Luminary Lighting

Wednesday, December 21

6 p.m. CST

Kiener Plaza

500 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63101



Needy Paws Rescue will have the Stuff the Truck Drive.

They will collect supplies to help pet foster families provide a loving and safe home for animals.



Stuff the Truck for Needy Paws

Saturday, December 17

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

PetSmart

10900 Sunset Hills Plaza

Sunset Hills, MO 63127

Amazon Wish List

Experts will share how climate change impacts design and policy.

Designers from all over the United States will join a virtual discussion led by The Pulitzer Foundation and The Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.



Conversation: The Impact of Climate Change on Design & Policy

Virtual Discussion

Tuesday, December 13

7 to 8 p.m. CST