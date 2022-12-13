ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
The Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will celebrate the winter solstice with The Longest Night Luminary Lighting. The group will support those living with the degenerative neurological disease and their caregivers.
Longest Night Luminary Lighting
Wednesday, December 21
6 p.m. CST
Kiener Plaza
500 Chestnut St.
St. Louis, MO 63101
Needy Paws Rescue will have the Stuff the Truck Drive.
They will collect supplies to help pet foster families provide a loving and safe home for animals.
Stuff the Truck for Needy Paws
Saturday, December 17
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
PetSmart
10900 Sunset Hills Plaza
Sunset Hills, MO 63127
Amazon Wish List
Experts will share how climate change impacts design and policy.
Designers from all over the United States will join a virtual discussion led by The Pulitzer Foundation and The Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.
Conversation: The Impact of Climate Change on Design & Policy
Virtual Discussion
Tuesday, December 13
7 to 8 p.m. CST